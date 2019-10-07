Jalen Ramsey Was Hanging Out With Deshaun Watson in Houston Sunday Night By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2019 Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey wasn't with his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates in Charlotte on Sunday as they lost to the Carolina Panthers 34-27. No, instead he was in Houston hanging out with the quarterback of his team's division rival.

After turning in a career day for the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson posted the following to Instagram:

That's Watson on the left, with agent David Mulugheta in the middle and Ramsey on the right. Watson and Ramsey are both represented by Athletes First, the agency Mulugheta works for.

We knew Ramsey was headed to see a back specialist "soon" so maybe that's what he was doing in Houston on Sunday. Then again, maybe not. Maybe he is just doing whatever he wants at this point.

This whole thing can't make the Jaguars or their fans very happy. He's chillin' with a division rival instead of working to make sure he gets back on the field as soon as possible.