Even Jalen Ramsey Felt Bad For Deshaun Watson After DeAndre Hopkins Trade
By Liam McKeone | Dec 5, 2020, 2:48 PM EST
The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, pitting DeAndre Hopkins against Jalen Ramsey. It will be an epic battle and, since Ramsey is involved, plenty of trash will be talked.
ESPN did a feature on Ramsey ahead of tomorrow's game, and asked him what he thought when Hopkins was traded into his division after the two had spent years facing off in the AFC South. Ramsey's first thoughts? He felt bad for Deshaun Watson. Via ESPN:
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- When the Houston Texans traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals over the offseason, two thoughts crossed Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey's mind. "I felt bad for Deshaun Watson," Ramsey said. "And I just -- mentally had to get my mind right again."
I think we all did. Bill O'Brien traded Hopkins, far and away Watson's best receiver with the Houston Texans, for David Johnson and a draft pick. Not even a very good draft pick, either. Hopkins, meanwhile, has only continued to prove he's one of the three best receivers in the league in any given week as a member of the Cardinals. O'Brien got fired and the Texans are on the way to a losing season, lost in the midst of Watson's prime.
And when a guy who competed against Watson feels bad for him, that's when you know your team screwed up. As if Houston fans needed another reminder.