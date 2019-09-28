VIDEO: Jalen Hurts Hit the Weight Room After Crushing Texas Tech By Kyle Koster | Sep 28 2019 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns this afternoon in Oklahoma's blowout victory over Texas Tech. The transfer quarterback has played himself into one or the drivers' seats in the Heisman Trophy race. He's been unstoppable in Lincoln Riley's system and the Sooners are legitimate national title contenders.

He's not content to rest on his laurels, though. Hurts hit the weight room for a rather intense core workout following the game, then posted footage in a classic humblebrag.

.@JalenHurts back in the weight room after a big win ? pic.twitter.com/NqRwM5nCH8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2019

This is a savvy move. You don't become an international superstar by taking any days off. Or even post-games off. This post-game flex is something the greats like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have shown gets press and earns respect.

Hurts is wise beyond his years and a bit sorer than he'd normally be following such a breeze of a victory.