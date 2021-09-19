Jalen Hurts Wears Eye Popping Neon Yellow Suit to Eagles-49ers Game
In 1994, The Mask was released in movie theaters to much fanfare and celebration.
Four years later, a young man named Jalen Hurts was born in Texas.
Twenty-three years after that, the two became one as Hurts wore a neon-yellow suit that harkens back to the famous outfit Jim Carrey donned when he put his green mask on.
It takes confidence to wear something like that, especially considering it's not an original look.
As Jim Carrey's character famously said, somebody stop me, or in this case, perhaps stop Hurts?
I'm no fashion expert, but you really gotta question Hurts not wearing a hat with that outfit. Big missed opportunity.
The Eagles host the 49ers today. The 49ers are currently 3-point favorites on WynnBET, but after seeing this outfit that seems low. Should probably run over there and make a bet now before the oddsmakers get wind of this and move the line.