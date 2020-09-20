Jalen Hurts Makes Impact for Eagles on First Career Play
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 20 2020
After being inactive for Week 1, Jalen Hurts was named the Eagles No. 2 quarterback for their Week 2 tilt against the Rams. The Eagles got off to a rough start, but Hurts finally got into the game midway through the second quarter and made an immediate impact.
Lining up in the backfield, Hurts ran a sweep route to the flat and drew the defense toward him. That opened up the middle of the field for tight end Dallas Goedert to make a catch and pick up a first down. The Eagles went on to score on the drive.
This is what Eagles fans can expect from Hurts moving forward this season. He'll be used situationally, sometimes as a decoy and sometimes as the featured player. Hurts is not taking over as the starting quarterback for Carson Wentz unless Wentz gets hurt, but he can make an impact on the game even as the No. 2.