Jalen Hurts Gets Very Questionable Spot as Oklahoma Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive By Stephen Douglas | Nov 23 2019 Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners survived against TCU on Saturday to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The win was not without controversy as Jalen Hurts got a very favorable -- and questionable -- spot on third and 1 to clinch the game.

This was ruled a first down by Jalen Hurts, clinching an Oklahoma win over TCU.



Horrible spot that they upheld on review pic.twitter.com/sN1iveAJGP — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 24, 2019

Hurts rushed into a pile and appeared to be short of the line. The play was reviewed and Oklahoma was awarded a first down. FOX's rules analyst Dean Blandino, along with most non-Sooner fan viewers, seemed less than convinced that the spot was accurate.

None of that matters now though. Combined with Oregon and Penn State loses, the Sooners win (at home, over a 5-win team) will move them up in the polls as they improve to 10-1.