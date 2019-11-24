The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Jalen Hurts Gets Very Questionable Spot as Oklahoma Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive

By Stephen Douglas | Nov 23 2019

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 23: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners falls into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown against cornerback Julius Lewis #24 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter on November 23, 2019 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners survived against TCU on Saturday to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The win was not without controversy as Jalen Hurts got a very favorable -- and questionable -- spot on third and 1 to clinch the game.

Hurts rushed into a pile and appeared to be short of the line. The play was reviewed and Oklahoma was awarded a first down. FOX's rules analyst Dean Blandino, along with most non-Sooner fan viewers, seemed less than convinced that the spot was accurate.

None of that matters now though. Combined with Oregon and Penn State loses, the Sooners win (at home, over a 5-win team) will move them up in the polls as they improve to 10-1.