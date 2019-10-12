VIDEO: Jalen Hurts Goes Behind the Back to Avoid Sack and Complete Pass By Liam McKeone | Oct 12 2019

Jalen Hurts has had an outstanding season in Lincoln Riley's offense at Oklahoma, but it's certainly not all scheme. Hurts' dual threat talent has been obvious as he picks apart defenses week after week.

Like any decent Heisman Trophy candidate, he's had a handful of jaw-dropping plays already. He may have topped all of those with this move against Texas on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry matchup in Dallas:

Jalen Hurts wrapped the football BEHIND HIS BACK to keep the play alive.pic.twitter.com/qr5EdYpppj — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 12, 2019

I mean, come on. That's pretty ridiculous. It would have been more remarkable had CeeDee Lamb gotten one more yard, but nonetheless, that's an outrageous display of coordination and hand strength to avoid a potential catastrophe in a huge game against a Top 15-ranked opponent.

It hasn't been Hurts' best day. Not by a long shot. But this will go on his all-time highlight reel.