Jalen Carter Cried When the Philadelphia Eagles Picked Him
Jalen Carter, who was once close to the consensus top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 9. Carter, a 300-pound defensive tackle from Georgia, slid in the draft because he was recently charged in a fatal car crash, which ESPN explained during the broadcast.
After being picked, Carter was overcome with emotion and started to cry. He wiped tears from his eyes as he was congratulated by his family and made his way to the stage, barely pausing for a picture in his Eagles hat. Once he got on stage, he shared a personalized handshake with Roger Goodell, which suggests the two have had some conversations.
As Mike Greenberg pointed out, on the football side of things, this is easy. Carter is going to make the Eagles even better. As for the other part, we'll see.