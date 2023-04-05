Jalen Brunson's 'Right Hand Maintenance' is the New Best NBA Injury Designation
The New York Knicks are going to be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. At 46-33 they have clinched a playoff spot and hold a three-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets. So with a little breathing room and three games to play, star Jalen Brunson will sit out the team's game tonight against the Indiana Pacers. The official reason? Right hand maintenance.
Brunson has missed seven of the Knicks last 14 games, but played the last three games before requiring some right hand maintenance. Whatever's wrong with his hand he dropped 48 on the Cavaliers on March 31st. He's been heavily taped during games and wearing some kind of brace when he hasn't played, so right hand maintenance might be the most accurate way to say it, but it is still pretty funny.
We will see how the maintanence helps when the playoffs start on April 15th.