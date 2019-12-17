Jalen Rose Pulls Ultimate Power Move, Makes David Jacoby Stare at His Bare Foot By Kyle Koster | Dec 17 2019

It's tough out there for a person with dueling passions of sports and feet. There is so little crossover content. Jalen & Jacoby, clearly seeing an opening in the market to fill, is driving hard to the rack to provide that niche entertainment -- with a giant assist from a website called PassengerShaming.com.

Yeah, there's a lot going on, but all great art takes some effort from the audience to meet it halfway. Without further ado, here's what I'm talking about:

Mans was PEELING HIS HEEL SKIN ON AN AIRPLANE. What do you do if you see this? @JalenRose pic.twitter.com/SYm5Wfjvlm — Jacoby (@djacoby) December 17, 2019

Jokes aside, this is riveting stuff. As a wise man once said: "If you're going to do some gross-out content in the B-block, you have to earn it with in-depth discussion and analysis."

Rose did that and more, accurately pointing out that some people are just born into the filth, before going the extra mile and taking off his own shoes and socks to reveal what -- and all credit to him -- is a gorgeous foot of his own.

The people: you gotta give them what they want. And what they want is more little piggies going to market and eating roast beef. The market research simply proves this.