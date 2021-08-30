Brawl Breaks Out in Crowd of Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley Fight
Jake Paul outpointed Tyron Woodley in another snoozefest of a boxing match brought to you by the Paul brothers Sunday night. While the action in the ring was boring as could be, a fight in the crowd had plenty of action.
Here's video of it:
That's certainly more vicious than the action from inside the ring Sunday night. Other than one huge shot landed by Woodley, the two fighters were mostly playing patty-cake and held each other tenderly.
This was actually one of a number of fights that broke out during the event. Below is video of another fight from a distance:
Well, if you don't give people something good to watch in the ring, they're going to create their own entertainment.