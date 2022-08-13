What is Jake Paul's Net Worth?
There's no denying Jake Paul has come a long way from his early days of stardom as a YouTube personality. Over the last decade, Paul has leveraged his social media following into a wide-ranging and lucrative career. He's been a boxer, musician, and entrepreneur. Most recently, he launched a microbetting company that he promises will be worth billions of dollars one day.
Just how lucrative have his endeavors been, you ask? Let's take a look.
Jake Paul Net Worth
According to celebritynetworth.com, Jake Paul's net worth currently clocks in at $30 million. Paul used his early fame as an online personality to pivot into other money-making avenues, including a venture capitalist firm. But his YouTube channel, currently at 20.4 million subscribers, remains his foundation.