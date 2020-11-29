Jake Paul Knocked Out Nate Robinson Cold
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 28, 2020, 11:42 PM EST
Nate Robinson made his "professional" boxing debut on Saturday against Jake Paul. Robinson got knocked out in the second round. Paul left him motionless on the canvas. It was just a big mismatch, despite the fact that Paul is just a social media star.
Even ESPN was paying attention.
What an insane event. From the referee wearing his mask below his nose to a Slam Dunk Contest winner getting knocked out to Jake Paul calling out Conor McGregor in his post fight interview with Jim Gray before he talked about his music career. And then Mario Lopez talked about buying marijuana. Oh, and Snoop Dogg was one of the commentators.