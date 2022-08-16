Jake Paul Is Hilariously Bad at Taking Batting Practice
Jake Paul took batting practice before the Miami Marlins' game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. Paul is a big dude who is trying to make it as a boxer, yet somehow he looked wildly unathletic swinging a bat. It was hilarious.
Check this out:
That's just so bad. Kids in tee-ball take better hacks than that. It's so funny. The man has 20.4 million subscribers to his channel and apparently none of them taught him how to swing. Also, isn't hand-eye coordinator important for boxing? If so, Paul is in trouble if he ever faces a real opponent.
Frankly, I'm shocked he allowed video of this to get out.