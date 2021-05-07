Jake Paul Banned from Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather Fight For Snatching Floyd's Hat
Floyd Mayweather, a 44-year old retired boxer, will face Logan Paul, a 28-year-old YouTube celebrity, in an exhibition boxing match at some point in the near future. Somehow many bitcoins will be made by everyone involved. Yesterday they had a press conference for some reason. Logan Paul's brother, 24-year-old YouTube celebrity Jake Paul, was there and he stole Mayweather's hat.
As far as staged pre-fight physical altercations go, stealing a guy's hat, yelling, "got your hat" and trying to run away while security grabs you is actually pretty refreshing compared to the usual shoving matches. Of course, Paul has already started selling merch branded with "gotcha hat." (Please Lord never let me find out how many of those he sells.)
The younger Paul has subsequently been banned from attending the fight if an Instagram video posted by Logan Paul is to be believed.
To recap (ha), Jake Paul (supposedly) cannot attend Logan Paul's "fight" against Floyd Mayweather because he stole Floyd's hat in what was turned into a promotional event to sell hats. What percentage of that is real and what is kayfabe?
The important thing to remember is that it doesn't matter.