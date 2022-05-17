Jake Odorizzi Suffers Brutal Leg Injury, Stretchered Off Field
Jake Odorizzi was having a really good start Monday night for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox. He had allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings before disaster struck. He suffered an ugly, non-contact injury to his left leg and had to be stretchered off the field.
Video of the incident is below, but be warned it is not for the squeamish:
That looks really bad. One of the worst MLB injuries we've seen in a while. For the record, that is definitely not a hamstring injury, it looks like an Achilles issue.
Just a horrible moment for a guy who had recently found really good form. Entering Monday night's start, Odorizzi was 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in six starts this season.
We're hoping for the best but this certainly doesn't look good.