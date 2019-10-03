Jake Hager Crashes AEW: Dynamite, Joins Chris Jericho's Faction By Ryan Phillips | Oct 03 2019

Jake Hager made his presence felt on the inaugural episode of AEW: Dynamite Wednesday night. The former WWE star (who wrestled as Jack Swagger there) rushed the ring at the end of the show and pummeled Dustin Rhodes and others. In the process he joined Chris Jericho's heel stable.

Check out the shocking finish to the show:

ABSOLUTE MADNESS ON #AEWDYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/wqnr9HHUWZ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 3, 2019

Rhodes had run to the ring to help out his brother Cody Rhodes and allies from The Elite in Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. That group quickly found itself outnumbered though, as Jericho, Santana & Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Hager all went up against The Elite. Jericho, Hager, Santana & Ortiz and Guevara clearly established themselves as AEW's first major heel faction.

Outside of AEW, Hager is a legitimate fighter. He is currently a Bellator fighter and is 2-0 as a professional. He's expected to face Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 on October 25. He was an All-American wrestler in college at Oklahoma, so he should be a solid addition to AEW's roster.

It was a crazy night on the inaugural episode of the show and Twitter was buzzing about it all evening.