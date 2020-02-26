Jake Fromm Confident Despite Troubling Hand Size
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 26 2020
Jake Fromm had a fine, high-profile college career as a three-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs. Coming into the 2020 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, he was generally considered a second-round pick and the fifth-best quarterback prospect in the draft. Then the tape measure came out.
Fromm's hands measured at a minuscule 8 and 7/8 inches. Even smaller than Joe Burrow's. Apparently Michael Vick is the only quarterback with hands smaller than 9" who was drafted in the first two rounds of the draft. Or at least since someone started measuring.
Look at that. His hands are so small the number got one of those eyes emojis from Yahoo!'s Charles Robinson. Not that Fromm is going to let it keep him down. Fromm trusts his small-ish hands. His mitts have taken him to a National Championship game, three SEC titles and multiple bowl games, as he reminded the media on Wednesday.
The question is, will they also take him to the third round or later?