Jake Butt's "Family" is Crushing It in the T-Shirt Department
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Jake Butt’s surname is low-hanging fruit ripe for amateur comedians. But perhaps we should be leaving the rump-related humor to the experts: the Butt family. It appears they have it covered.
The Michigan tight end tweeted out this delightful photo of his loved ones wearing a variety of customized t-shirt jerseys.
A fine example of good, clean humor that can be appreciated by all — even the Wolverines’ pious visitors from BYU.