Colorado Newspaper Writes Funny Headline About Jake Butt
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 17 2020
Jake Butt missed most of his first three seasons in the NFL dealing with ACL injuries since the Denver Broncos selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Finally healthy, the tight end has high hopes for the season. So high in fact that some - like whoever edited the sports page of Saturday's edition of the Loveland Reporter-Herald - might say that Butt is ready for some action.
Jake Newman of the Denver Post wrote the story, but probably wasn't consulted about the syndicated headline choice in Loveland, which Google tells me is an hour north of Denver. All you have to do is jump on I-25. And why wouldn't you? They seem to have a real zest for life up there.
As for Butt's action in the season-opener, he finished with one reception for zero yards on two targets in the Broncos' Monday night loss to the Tennessee Titans. Butt was only on the field for 27 percent of Denver's offensive plays. He will certainly want to get some more looks against the Steelers on Sunday The question is, which local paper will tell us Butt wants even more action in week number two?