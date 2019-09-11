Jaguars Rookie QB Gardner Minshew Sounds Like an Absolutely Maniac By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 11 2019

If eccentrics were an attribute on Madden, Gardner Minshew might well have a 99 rating.

From a name that seems plucked out of a Wes Anderson-penned script to his 1970s mustache, Minshew has taken the football world by storm after stepping in as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ primary quarterback in the wake of a Nick Foles injury. Minshew was unable to guide Jacksonville to an upset win over last season’s AFC finalists from Kansas City, but the sixth-round rookie still posted respectable numbers, going 22-of-25 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception).

As Minshew took on the football world by storm, Jayson Jenks of The Athletic looked back on several memorable Minshew stories from his time at Washington State University. For example, Minshew spoke fondly of his workout tradition, working with practice bands in the buff. Such an unusual situation somehow wound up involving legendary college coach Steve Spurrier through a familial coincidence:

Really I just hope Gardner’s coach walks into the locker room after the game today to find him like Steve Spurrier did last year.



https://t.co/CUPJ860MGz pic.twitter.com/3iNdJU7vcT — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) September 8, 2019

Such an unusual, but apparently, effective, lifestyle causes Minshew to get thirsty from time to time. Jenks revealed that the quarterback’s favorite drink is none other than Crown Royal’s vanilla edition, one that was at his literal side upon his arrival in Pullman several years prior:

Minshew returns to action and will seek to further his cult status on Sunday afternoon. His Jaguars are set to battle the Houston Texans on the road.