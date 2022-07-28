Jaguars Training Camp a Dangerous Work Place For Reporters
The Jacksvonille Jagaurs are staring down the barrel of another sub-.500 season but things feel less hopeless this time around because Trevor Lawrence is still with the team and, more importantly, Urban Meyer is not. Doug Pederson has already set a more professional tone in training camp that seems to be a breath of fresh air for his players.
That does not mean things are going to turn around overnight. As evidenced by the AP's Mark Long, who observed the Jaguars' poor kicking at camp today and noted that they nearly hit team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan and did hit 75-year-old Dave Campo.
Hate to see the occupational hazards that plague sports reporters come to fruition like this. And it seems like not so great news for Jacksonville. But they'll figure it out. It's only July. Right?