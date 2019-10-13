Jalen Ramsey Inactive Again vs. Saints By William Pitts | Oct 13 2019 Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Despite the best hopes of people within the Jacksonville Jaguars organization, embattled Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey is inactive for today's game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Ramsey has been embroiled in a trade dispute with the Jaguars for nearly the entire 2019 regular season, and has spent time away from the team for numerous matters, including back problems and the birth of his child. Nevertheless, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has refused to trade him despite all ths, and Khan stated publicly that he expected Ramsey to play on Sunday.

"Well, I think he's going to be playing this week, so hopefully you'll tune into the Saints game," Khan told business website The Street earlier this week.

However, Ramsey ultimately decided to "listen to his body", and was later listed as questionable, then finally, "inactive". It seems it's only a matter of time before one of the two sides in this staring contest finally blinks.