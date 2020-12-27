Jaguars Fans Cheer as Bears Take Early Lead in Jacksonville
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 27, 2020, 1:44 PM EST
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the driver's seat of the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. All they have to do is not mess up and win a game and they will land the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and land the Clemson quarterback.
Fans are very aware of this and that's why they are cheering for the Chicago Bears this afternoon in Jacksonville. Listen to the crowd erupt when Mitch Trubisky threw an early touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham to give the Bears a 7-3 lead.
That's some pretty impressive cheering for just 25% capacity, but it might have been a little television magic. As you can see in this video from the stands there are plenty of Bears fans in attendance. However, you can see Jags fans aren't exactly upset by the prospect of another loss.
Jags fans have reason to be excited, but with Mitch Trubisky involved, there is no sure thing.