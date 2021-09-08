Jaguars Captains Announced By Family and Friends in Touching Video
Urban Meyer's approach to the NFL is still under strict scrutiny. The wildly-successful college football coach is trying his hand at the big leagues with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it hasn't all been smooth sailing so far. But on Wednesday, the 57-year-old head coach got something right.
As Meyer was set to announce the squad's captains for the 2021 season during a full team meeting, he directed their attention to a video. What unfolded was wonderful, as family and friends of the players revealed they had been named captains.
In order, the video shows Josh Allen's wife and kids, Myles Jack's mom, Rayshawn Jenkins' kids, Shaq Griffin's brother Shaquem, Marvin Jones Jr.'s four kids, Trevor Lawrence's wife and Steve Tellefsen, a cancer survivor and close friend of Brandon Linder all announced the news.
The video is below:
That's really great. It tugged on more than a few heartstrings and was perfectly executed.
Well done, Jaguars.