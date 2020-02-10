Jadeveon Clowney Has a Sense of Humor, Tweets Out Picture Posing with Police
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Jadeveon Clowney has had some trouble with speeding recently in two different incidents. It hasn’t (ahem) slowed down the South Carolina star’s sense of humor, as he tweeted out this photo posing with some of Orlando’s Finest on Friday. It’s doubtful this appreciation for levity will do very much to affect his draft stock. [H/T Jimmy Traina]
