Jadeveon Clowney Drafted 1st to the Houston Texans
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Jadeveon Clowney is a Houston Texan. Clowney, to the surprise of nobody, was taken 1st by the Texans in the 2014 NFL draft, and Houston now has two fast, large bookends for probably the next decade. JJ Watt and Jadeveon Clowney are going to be lethal. Wonder if anyone will try to triple team Clowney in the pros?
Good luck, Andrew Luck.
