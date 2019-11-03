Video: Jacoby Brissett Injures Knee and Leaves Game [UPDATED] By Bobby Burack | Nov 03 2019 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Early in the Colts-Steelers matchup, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down and grabbed his knee. Trainers were on the field with Brissett. Brissett appeared to be in a lot of pain following the unknown injury. Brian Hoyer is at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacoby Brissett injury @ProFootballDoc. Jogged off field, out of game pic.twitter.com/5id2GVAsUS — new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) November 3, 2019

Jacoby Brissett is down. And reaching for his knee. Trainers are out looking at him. This isn't good for the Colts. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 3, 2019

Brissett came in for Andrew Luck after he retired and surpassed all expectations. He has the Colts sitting at second place in the AFC trailing only the mighty New England Patriots.

The good news is that Brissett did, in fact, jog off the field. His return to the game is questionable.

*We will update this post if and when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Hoyer starts the second half.