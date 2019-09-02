Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts Agree to New $30 Million Deal By Ryan Phillips | Sep 02 2019

Jacoby Brissett is replacing Andrew Luck as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. On Monday, the two sides made that official by agreeing to a new contract.

Brissett is set to make $2 million in 2019, but his new deal is a two-year extension worth up to $30 million. It comes with $20 million guaranteed at signing. Which means that for adding an extra year onto his deal he could make about $28 million in new money:

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett's deal will be for $30 million over two years. It's not an extension, it's a new deal that covers this year and next year.



That means he gets about $28 million in new money, for tacking an extra year on to his deal. Good for him. Good for the team. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 2, 2019

Brissett was originally a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Colts swapped Phillip Dorsett for Brissett early in the 2017 season.

Thanks to Luck’s shoulder injury, Brissett played in 16 games, making 15 starts in 2017 for the Colts, completing 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards, with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His quarterback rating (81.7) and Total QBR (43.3) were both wholly average.

Brissett backed up Luck in 2018, and was set to be the backup again this season. After Luck abruptly announced his retirement, he was elevated to the starting job.

The 26-year-old has the size (6-foot-4, 238 pounds) and a strong arm. Now we’ll see how he does as the franchise’s full-time starting quarterback.