Jacob deGrom Gave Up Two Home Runs in Final Rehab Start
Jacob deGrom took the hill for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday in what was expected to be his final rehab start before he joins the first-place New York Mets. deGrom has not thrown a pitch in the majors since July 7, 2021. If his performance against the Omaha Storm Chasers was indication today, he still has some kinks to work out.
deGrom pitched four innings, striking out six and giving up just two hits. However, those two hits were both home runs. He also walked three batters.
Whatever the box score says, if deGrom escaped this appearance without any soreness then the Mets should be thrilled. If he can give New York anything down the stretch, it will be a nice little bonus after their pitchers have combined for the sixth-best ERA in baseball so far this season. Adding a two-time Cy Young winner who was having an All-Star season before he got shut down last year could be bad news for the rest of the league. We shall see.