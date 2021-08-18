Jackie MacMullan Retiring From ESPN on August 31
Jackie MacMullan will retire from ESPN at the end of August, the network announced in a press release this morning. Her final appearance will come on Around The Horn on August 31. Per ESPN:
Jackie MacMullan, one of the most accomplished and respected journalists in sports, is retiring from ESPN at the end of the month. Her final day is August 31.
“I feel fortunate to have collaborated with so many incredibly talented people during my 10-plus years at ESPN,” said MacMullan. “Sometimes you just know when you’re ready to dial it back, and this is the right time for me. I’m grateful for the memories, but especially for the friends I’ve made along the way. Thank you to my ESPN colleagues for all of your support.”
The word "pioneer" will get thrown around a lot when the sports media world discusses MacMullan's imminent retirement, and she deserves every bit of the praise coming her way. She has paved a path for women in media that few others ever have in the industry. She was the first female columnist for the Boston Globe and was a prominent voice on many of the most important discussions in sports for decades.
MacMullan will be missed but will forever be remembered as a cornerstone of the industry and one of its most important figures.