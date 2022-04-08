Jack White Performed an Incredible National Anthem for Detroit Tigers Opening Day
Major League Baseball is officially back. While that was bad news Thursday night if you're a Padres fan, pretty much everyone else on the planet is thrilled. The Detroit Tigers opened their season at home on Friday and fans were welcomed back to the park by a rock legend.
Jack White performed the National Anthem on guitar before the game and it was awesome.
Check it out:
White is a Detroit native, so this had to be a pretty cool homecoming for him.
The Tigers are opening a new era today with some big offseason additions. Javy Baez, Eduardo Rodriguez and stud prospect Spencer Torkelson are among the big changes to the team. White's anthem could be looked back at as a signal that things were turning around for the Tigers.