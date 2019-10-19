VIDEO: Jack Hughes Score First NHL Goal With Brother on the Bench, Family in Attendance By Geoff Magliocchetti | Oct 19 2019 Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In the early stages of his NHL career, Jack Hughes' timing may well be impeccable.

The top overall pick of summer's NHL Entry Draft struggled in the opening stanzas in his career. As his New Jersey Devils started the year 1-4-2, Hughes tallied only a single assist. But all he needed, apparently, was a few familiar faces in the stands...and on the ice.

Hughes scored the first goal of his professional career in the first period of the Devils' Saturday afternoon action. Coming on the power play, the goal came against the Vancouver Cancuks...who just so happen to employ Hughes' brother Quinn. The elder Hughes was also a first-round pick, chosen seventh overall by Vancouver in 2018.

Immediately after Hughes' goal, cameras from both MSG Network and SportsNet cut to the Hughes family in the stands. Clad in shirts bearing both the Devils and Canucks' emblems, they high-fived ecstatic Prudential Center patrons as the Devils took the early lead.

This more than likely won't be the last time the Hughes family will watch NHL games with bated breath as their sons partake. Not only do the Devils and Canucks meet in British Columbia on November 10, but the youngest member, Luke, currently plays for the United States national development team. He is considered a prospect to watch for the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Devils continue to lead Vancouver 1-0 in the second period.