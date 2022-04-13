Jack Grealish, Stefan Savic Fight in Tunnel After Manchester City-Atletico Madrid Match
Manchester City and Atletico Madrid battled to a draw on Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match. That result meant Man City advanced to the semifinals 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg by that score. Late in the match there was a scrum/brouhaha/fight that involved multiple players, and it apparently continued afterwards.
Man City midfielder Jack Grealish and Atletico center back Stefan Savic reportedly fought in the tunnel after the match.
Here's footage of the on-field fight in the 89th minute:
Some more video:
And here's Grealish calling Savic a bad name:
Savic responded by pulling Grealish's hair.
Never pull another man's hair!
Here's the two men arguing during a match earlier this month.
See America? Soccer can be spicy!