Jack Easterby Is Not Allowed in a Popular Houston Restaurant
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 21, 2021, 5:50 PM EST
Jack Easterby has become a target of scorn during his two years with the Houston Texans. The man in charge of the franchise's football operations is now one of the most hated execs in the NFL. Things have gotten so bad, one popular Houston restaurant is refusing to serve him.
Yahoo's senior NFL reporter, Charles Robinson, posted this to Twitter on Sunday:
"Anybody other than Jack Easterby" is welcome in the restaurant. Man, that's some serious hate. And I kind of love it.
Easterby has been awful for the Texans. He has some Rasputin-like hold on Texans owner Cal McNair, but the results since he took over the football side of the franchise have been disastrous. His decisions have led to the DeAndre Hopkins trade, keeping Bill O'Brien around too long and the alienation of two franchise cornerstones in J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson.
It's also worth noting that his decision to keep O'Brien -- who was the de facto general manager at the time -- led to other disastrous moves aside from the Hopkins deal. Like the trade that sent two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and a fourth-rounder. While Tunsil is a good left tackle, the Texans are now without the third and 36th picks in the 2021 NFL Draft at a time they need to be rebuilding a bad roster. It was a bad trade at the time and looks worse every day.
Easterby is a cancer on the Texans franchise and everyone knows it. Even restaurant owners in Houston have caught on.