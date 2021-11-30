Roundup: Jack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO; Zendaya Attended Ballon d'Or Ceremony; Corey Seager to the Rangers
Joe Biden addressed the nation on omicron variant ... Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO ... Supreme Court readies to hear biggest abortion fight in decades ... S&P 500 rebounded big time on Monday ... Stocks and the price of oil are rising ... Latest updates from Ghislaine Maxwell trial ... Amazon warehouse in Alabama will vote to unionize again ... New "Magic Mike" movie is in the works ... Jussie Smollett trial begins ... Zendaya turned heads at Ballon d'Or ceremony ... Rangers ink Corey Seager for $325 million ... Mets land Max Scherzer for $130 million ... Mariners sign Robbie Ray for $115 million ... Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or ... Washington hires Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer ... Tua Tagovailoa is slowing getting it together ...
