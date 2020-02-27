Jac Collinsworth Leaving ESPN for NBC Sports
By Ryan Glasspiegel, Bobby Burack | Feb 27 2020
Jac Collinsworth is leaving ESPN for NBC Sports, The Big Lead has learned from multiple sources with knowledge of the news. It is likely that Collinsworth will contribute to football and Olympics coverage.
Collinsworth had been at ESPN since 2017, and contributed features for Sunday NFL Countdown and has hosted editions of NFL Live. He also hosted ACC Network football coverage this past season. He previously did sidelines for NBC on Notre Dame games.
Collinsworth and NBC Sports could not be reached for comment.