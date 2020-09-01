'Jabroni' Has Been Added to the Dictionary
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 01 2020
Somewhere Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is smiling. A big piece of his legacy has now been enshrined forever. Yes, the word "jabroni" is now officially in the dictionary. Though, to be fair, The Iron Sheik deserves credit for it.
Dictionary.com released its September update on Tuesday, which would up being its biggest ever. Jabroni was among 650 words officially added. Words like "amirite," "ish," and "janky" joined it as new entrants.
The Iron Sheik initially came up with the word and used it frequently, but The Rock popularized it during the late 90s and early 2000s by saying it during WWE broadcasts. The Rock paid tribute to The Iron Sheik in the 2014 movie The Sheik and discussed his use of the word while taking no credit for it:
So two WWE stars have had a true impact on the English language. Who saw that coming?