Ja Morant Would Dunk on Jesus
Ja Morant is the NBA's best in-game dunker right now. It isn't really a debate, either. Every season Morant has played thus far features a dozen insane posters that would be the highlight of most other players' careers. No matter the situation, Morant will slam it down if he has the runway.
The Memphis Grizzlies superstar confirmed as much during an appearance on The Pivot podcast, admitting he would even dunk on Jesus himself.
If we're being honest, Morant could probably jump clear over Jesus like a dunk contest attempt. People were short way back when. And it's pretty safe to assume his vertical wasn't anywhere near Morant's.