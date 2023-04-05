Ja Morant Pulled Off Another Vicious Poster Dunk on Multiple Defenders
The Memphis Grizzlies are 5-1 since Ja Morant returned to the team last month. It's been clear that he did not get rusty while he was away and he showed exactly how explosive he still was against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Midway through the first quarter he took off on two feet and threw down a vicious poster dunk on 6-foot-10 Drew Eubanks and fellow high-flyer Shaedon Sharpe.
Sharpe jumped, but quickly realized he made a mistake. Eubanks was too late realizing he made the same mistake. Both guys ended up on various social media channels.
So yeah, Morant remains an especially gifted athlete.