There Is Apparently Video Evidence of Ja Morant's Toy Gun
By Liam McKeone
On Friday the NBA dropped the news that Ja Morant would be suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season after once again going on Instagram Live with what looked like a gun. The suspension announcement did not address the claims Morant's team reportedly made that the gun was a toy. Rather, the league simply stated that Morant's suspension was due to "conduct detrimental to the league" and that he'd have to meet certain conditions to return after his suspension was served.
As indicated by the final line there this story is far from over. We got a new tidbit of info on Saturday from TMZ, which somehow acquired video of an arm that appears to be Morant's using... a toy gun. Here's the video:
And here's what TMZ said about it:
Ja Morant filmed himself holding a toy gun back on May 14 in an effort to show his family and friends that he did not have a real firearm during his now-infamous Instagram Live sesh ... and TMZ Sports has just obtained the footage.
It felt like a flimsy defense when the reports first emerged. It still feels flimsy, but for a different reason. It seems it really was a toy gun but the fact that he even has one is not a great reflection on his decision-making capabilities. One would think he would get rid of all gun-like items as soon as he missed multiple weeks at work for having one.
I guess not. But the toy gun is apparently real, and that counts for something, I suppose.