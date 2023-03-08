Ja Morant Was at a Strip Club Celebrating Dr. Seuss’ Birthday
Ja Morant is currently away from the Memphis Grizzlies due to a stretch of worrisome off-court behavior. The last straw seemed to be an Instagram live video where Morant was brandishing a gun in a Denver strip club called Shotgun Willie's. Turns out, he was there on the night the club was celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday. Because of course he was.
Need proof? Here you go:
Because what better place is there to celebrate the life of Theodor Geisel than a strip club? And what better way to do it than by pulling out your gun and sharing the evening's festivities with your millions of Instagram followers? Can't think of anything more wholesome or natural.
So, what, exactly happens on Dr. Seuss night at the strip club? Are the strippers dressed as characters? If so, how deep in the canon does it go? Are we just talking The Grinch and The Cat in the Hat, or do we get The Lorax and Star-bellied Sneetches too? The public demands answers. The NBA needs to get them.