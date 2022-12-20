Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Just Leaked
Earlier this year, Nike announced Ja Morant would be getting his own signature shoe. On Tuesday, the logo for the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star's new Nike products was released. And, actually, it's pretty cool.
Check it out:
I love that they went with JA instead of JM. We all know him as Ja, not Morant, so this makes sense.
The 23-year-old is currently in the middle of another stellar season. He's averaging 26.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 32.0 minutes per game. More importantly, he has the Grizzlies atop the Western Conference at 19-10.
In only his fourth season, Morant has established himself as a budding star who is one of the NBA's most entertaining players. He was named the league's Most Improved Player in 2022 while earning All-NBA second team honors.
Nike is capitalizing on his surging popularity with his new signature line.