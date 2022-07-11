Ja Morant Googled a Wolves Player, Got Pictures of Neville Longbottom During Summer League
Ja Morant was sitting courtside for NBA Summer League action on Sunday as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 71-63. As the evening wore on, Morant's attention strayed and he was eventually caught on the broadcast holding up his phone to show everyone some Google image results. As someone was very quickly able to figure out, he had searched for "Matt Lewis," who is on the Timberwolves Summer League squad.
While Morant may have been looking for info on the undrafted guard out of James Madison who spent last seaosn with the Iowa Wolves, he instead found Matthew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise. The second line of images is Matt K. Lewis, a columnist for The Daily Beast.
This is probably not the first time this has happened to Lewis. But its definitely the first time an NBA star got caught looking up a Harry Potter actor while sitting coutside at one of this own team's games.