Ja Morant Posts Michael Jordan Bat and Cigar Video Ahead of Game 2
The Last Dance reminded everyone how insanely competitive Michael Jordan was during his career. The docuseries introduced every generation to some incredible behind-the-scenes clips of Jordan, including one where he's smoking a cigar and swinging a baseball bat after the Chicago Bulls dropped Game 1 of their first-round series to the Charlotte Hornets in 1995.
After the Memphis Grizzlies dropped Game-1 of their first round series to the Timberwolves over the weekend, Ja Morant posted that clip on Instagram.
Jordan and the Bulls would go on to win the next three games and win the series. Of course, they were the 5-seed that year with Jordan having just returned from basketball. And they lost in the next round to the top-seeded Magic.
Morant and the Grizzlies are the 2-seed and this group has never won a playoff series. Jordan had won three titles before he was able to sit around and talk about how unbothered he was by a loss while wielding a bat and cigar. Game 2 is on tomorrow night.