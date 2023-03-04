Ja Morant's Instagram Live From Last Night Will Only Cause Him More Problems
Ja Morant was in the news for all the wrong reasons this week after a Washington Post report shed unflattering light on the things he gets up to off the court. It appears the negative publicity did not make much of an impact on Morant, who went on Instagram Live last night from a strip club and appeared to have a gun.
There is nothing necessarily illegal here, but I mean... really, man? All week Morant was at the center of attention and right as the news cycle was about to move on, he drags it right back by doing this. The fact that he had 27 and 10 last night doesn't matter. Now we're back to Shannon Sharpe segments wondering why Morant is hustling backwards.
Apparently laying low for a while was too much to ask after the past week.