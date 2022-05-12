Ja Morant: 'Grizz In Seven'
The Memphis Grizzlies thoroughly embarrassed the Golden State Warriors last night to stave off elimination and continue the NBA Playoffs' commitment to looking a lot like the lopsided Super Bowls of the 1980s. A 39-point win without the services of Ja Morant should be enough to buoy spirits among the Memphis fanbase. Because it certainly had the players, including Morant, flying high.
Morant commandeered a microphone and let FedEx Forum know about the gameplan going forward.
Grizz in seven.
This is the exact confidence every professional athlete needs to go out there and perform. It's also something that more than likely will age incredibly poorly after the Warriors snap back into consciousness and play better at home in Game 6. Or it becomes iconic, as all 3-1 comebacks need a mantra.