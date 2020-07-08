Ja Morant Surprised His Dad With a New Car
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 08 2020
Ja Morant isn't letting a global pandemic stop him from doing some good. On Wednesday, Morant posted a video to Instagram revealing he had bought his dad a new car. It was a really nice moment in an otherwise dismal few weeks.
Check it out:
That's just a really nice moment.
For those who don't know, Morant's father Tee was a pretty good basketball player in his own right. He played college ball at Claflin University and entertained offers to play professionally overseas. But when Ja's mother was pregnant with him, Tee opted to give up his basketball dreams and become a barber.
Tee trained Ja personally and was clearly a big influence on his son. This kind of repayment for those efforts is pretty great.
After being a consensus first-team All-American in 2019, Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and the Memphis Grizzlies have been thrilled with their selection. He's currently the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.