Ja Morant Has Left Memphis For a Counseling Program in Florida
Ja Morant's leave of absence from the Memphis Grizzlies does not appear to be coming to an end anytime soon. On Monday ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported Morant had left Memphis for a counseling program in Florida.
There aren't any other new details, because why would there be? Morant was clearly at a point where he needed to get help and he really appears to be doing it. If he and the Grizzlies hadn't thought this was serious he could have sat a couple games and come back and they would have forced the NBA to make a decision about how long he'd be gone. Instead, Morant looks like he wants to get help. Whatever the league wants to do can wait.
The team said that Morant would be out at least through Wednesday, but ESPN says there is still no timetable for his return. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have won three straight after dropping their first two games after Morant stepped away from the team. Their latest win came against the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN on Monday night. Memphis is trying to hold off the red hot Sacramento Kings for the two-seed in the Western Conference.