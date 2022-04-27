Ja Morant Had the Dunk of the NBA Playoffs Against the Timberwolves
By Stephen Douglas
Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.
Morant is as vicious a dunk as we've seen in the NBA. When he completes them, they're incredible. He nearly pulled off another poster dunk just a few minutes later, but his arm was hit on the attempt.